1 man dead after crash into tree in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One man died in a crash after colliding into a tree on South Kipling Parkway in Lakewood Tuesday.

Lakewood Police officers responded to the crash on South Kipling Parkway south of West Girton Drive at 8:06 p.m.

The crash only involved a single black SUV. During the investigation, officers determined the SUV was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed, lost control and collided with a tree in the median.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Lakewood Police said to expect lengthy delays and drivers should avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation.