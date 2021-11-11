Watch
1 killed, 1 injured in Denver shooting Wednesday evening

Posted at 11:25 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 13:25:08-05

DENVER — A man died and another was critically injured following a shooting in Denver Wednesday evening, according to the Denver Police Department.

DPD posted on Twitter at 9:33 p.m. that the shooting happened along the 1100 block of Willow Street. Officers found two men with injuries at the scene.

On Thursday morning, DPD said one of the men had died. The other remains in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Police said they do not have anybody in custody in connection to this shooting.

Anybody with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

