1 injured in structure collapse in Thornton

DENVER — One person was transported to the hospital after a structure collapse in Thornton Saturday.
The Thornton Fire Department tweeted images of the scene showing a Chevy Silverado partially inside a building.
E72 and Rescue 75 on scene of a structural collapse near Thornton Parkway and Conifer. One injured party transported. @channel2kwgn @DenverChannel @9NEWS @CBSNewsColorado @denverpost pic.twitter.com/60YjDjGHgL— Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) July 9, 2022
The incident appears to have occurred at Extra Space Storage on Thornton Parkway near Conifer Road.
It’s unclear if the injured party was in the truck or inside the building.
No other details were immediately available.