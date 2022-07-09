Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 injured in structure collapse in Thornton

truck into building.png
Thornton Fire Department
truck into building.png
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 18:51:00-04

DENVER — One person was transported to the hospital after a structure collapse in Thornton Saturday.

The Thornton Fire Department tweeted images of the scene showing a Chevy Silverado partially inside a building.

The incident appears to have occurred at Extra Space Storage on Thornton Parkway near Conifer Road.

It’s unclear if the injured party was in the truck or inside the building.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PAB22 Web Ad.png

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Give students the tools they need to succeed