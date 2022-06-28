1 injured in shooting with Arvada police

ARVADA, Colo. — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting involving the Arvada Police Department.

The shooting happened some time before 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 7400 block of West 61st Avenue.

The department did not provide information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting, how many officers were involved or how seriously the person was injured.

No officers were hurt during the incident. Police said there was no ongoing safety concerns for the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.