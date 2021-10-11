1 injured in multi-vehicle crash at Central Park Boulevard, E. 56th Avenue

DENVER — One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash at Central Park Boulevard and E. 56th Avenue Monday morning.
The Denver Police Department received a call about the crash at 9:17 a.m.
Traffic is blocked in all directions as of 10:45 a.m. At least four vehicles were involved in the crash.
One person was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.