1 injured in multi-vehicle crash at Central Park Boulevard, E. 56th Avenue

Denver7
Posted at 10:47 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 12:47:45-04

DENVER — One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash at Central Park Boulevard and E. 56th Avenue Monday morning.

The Denver Police Department received a call about the crash at 9:17 a.m.

Traffic is blocked in all directions as of 10:45 a.m. At least four vehicles were involved in the crash.

One person was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

