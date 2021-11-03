1 injured following apartment fire in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Fire Department said one person was transported to a hospital following an apartment fire on S. Lincoln Street in Denver Wednesday.

Capt. Greg Pixley with the DFD said the fire was on the fifth floor of an apartment at 55 S. Lincoln, which is a few blocks north of where Lincoln intersects W. Alameda Avenue.

Initially, the fire had reportedly started in a cabinet, Pixley said.

Fire investigators are at the scene to determine how the fire started, he said.

As of 11:37 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

This is a developing story and will be updated.