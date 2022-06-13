1 injured, 2 missing in structure fire in Old Snowmass

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Two people remain missing after a structure fire broke out in the middle of the night Monday in Old Snowmass.

Around 2:15 a.m. Monday, the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority and Pitkin County Sheriff's Office responded to a structure fire along the 600 block of Monastery Cutoff Road in the Old Snowmass Area of unincorporated Pitkin County.

The person who called 911 said smoke and flames were coming out of a home. The person said they knew that two people lived there.

Responders later learned the four people had been in the home at the time of the fire: the homeowner, his fiance, and two other adults.

As they drove to the scene, firefighters learned that one of the residents was injured while attempting to rescue two adults who were likely in the upper level, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Once firefighters arrived, they found two structures on fire — one that was about halfway consumed and another that was mostly consumed. The fire had also spread to vegetation, so the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office requested a wildland fire response.

One of the residents was injured and transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment. A second person was able to escape unharmed, the sheriff's office said.

As of 9 a.m., the two adults who were believed to have been sleeping on the upper level were unaccounted for.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control on this investigation.