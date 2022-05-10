1 in custody, 1 at large after car theft attempt at Littleton CarMax

LITTLETON, Colo. — One suspect is in custody and another is at large after Littleton police said they tried to break into cars at a CarMax early Tuesday.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers with the Littleton Police Department responded to a call about attempted theft at the CarMax located along the 5800 block of South Broadway. Officers learned that video surveillance had captured footage of two people who were trying to steal lockboxes off vehicles. The boxes contained the car's keys.

When police arrived, the two suspects attempted to run and hide around the cars, police said.

Officers were able to detain one woman at the scene, who was later identified as 24-year-old, Asianna Buck Elk Thunder. She was jailed on a previous felony warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft, police said. She was also cited for false reporting, obstructing a peace officer and trespassing.

The other suspect, who was only identified as a male, got into a Kia Optima and drove away. Shortly afterward, the suspect crashed into an officer in a "clearly marked" patrol car around 191 E. Orchard Road, police said. The officer had minor injuries.

The suspect continued driving westbound on W. Littleton Boulevard. Not knowing the condition of the officer who was struck in the patrol car, police kept pursuing the suspect. Once the department confirmed that all of the officers were uninjured, the police pursuing the suspect stopped following the car.

One of those officers hit a retaining wall along a curve in the road around 2707 W. Main Street and had minor injuries.

Police said the suspect continued driving and hit a curb-line at S. Santa Fe Drive and W. Main Street. At that point, the car wasn't operational and the suspect fled on foot. He was described as a Black man in a hoodie and mask. His face was mostly concealed, police said.

Both officers with minor injuries were treated at a local hospital.

Police later determined that the Kia the suspect crashed had been reported stolen out of Denver.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to call 303-794-1551 to speak with Det. Adam Alderson.