1 dies, 1 injured following shooting in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One person died and another was seriously injured after a shooting in Commerce City on Wednesday evening.

Around 9 p.m., officers with the Commerce City Police Department responded to a parking lot along the 4800 block of E. 62nd Avenue after receiving a report of gunshots.

When police arrived, they found two people, both males, with gunshot wounds. One died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the police department.

Police said they do not have any other information to share as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.