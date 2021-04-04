1 dead, others injured in downtown Denver crash Saturday night

DENVER – One person died and at least two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near the Old Spaghetti Factory building in downtown Denver Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Lawrence Street and 18th Street. Denver police said the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene and said others were injured.

#DPD #TRAFFIC Officers on scene in the 1800 block of Lawrence St on a 2 vehicle crash. One of the drivers is deceased, and other parties are injured. Road closures in the area. pic.twitter.com/3n3vNz5rYl — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 4, 2021

Several roads were closed down after the crash. A Denver7 photojournalist captured video of a sedan that was involved in the crash, as well as a white SUV which had rolled on its side and whose top appeared to have been cut off by first responders.

There was also damage to the building on the northwest side of the intersection, which used to house the Old Spaghetti Factory and most recently was home to Urban Putt.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash, though people living nearby reported hearing cars driving at high rates of speed in the area just beforehand.

Police have yet to release further information as of Sunday morning.

