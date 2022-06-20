1 dead, others injured in crash near Hot Sulphur Springs

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — One person died and others were injured in a crash on Highway 40 near Hot Sulphur Springs Sunday.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 40 about four miles east of Hot Sulphur Springs for a crash involving two vehicles with serious injuries around 5:30 p.m.

One person was later pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office said multiple other people were injured, but did not specify how many. The victim who died has not been identified at this time.

Details on the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

Highway 40 was closed for several hours between Hot Sulphur Springs and Highway 125 for the investigation. It reopened around 8 p.m.