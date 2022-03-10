1 dead in Wednesday crash on Colorado Highway 119, CSP says

DENVER – One woman died in a crash involving two vehicles on Colorado Highway 119 south of Black Hawk Wednesday afternoon, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Highway 119 between the intersection with U.S. Highway 6 and the Black Hawk city limits, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis.

The crash involved a Lexus SUV and a casino bus, Lewis said. A 41-year-old woman who was a passenger in the SUV died in the crash, and the driver of the SUV, a 49-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with non-serious injuries. Both were from Lakewood, according to Lewis.

There were several people on the bus, but only one person suffered a minor injury, Lewis said. The cause of the crash was still under investigation as of Wednesday night.

The road reopened at 8:30 p.m. after a several-hour closure.