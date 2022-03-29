1 dead in Thornton apartment fire

THORNTON, Colo. — One person has died in an early morning apartment complex in Thornton.

Adams County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a structure fire at 4:07 a.m. Tuesday at the Waterview Apartments in Thornton.

When firefighters arrived, flames were showing on a third floor apartment balcony.

The apartment complex was evacuated, however, Adams County Fire Rescue said one person died.

No further details on the victim were immediately available.

Adams County Fire Rescue said the fire is now out.

An investigation into the fire is underway.

