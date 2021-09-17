Watch
1 dead in small plane crash northeast of Delta

DENVER – A pilot died in a small plane crash Friday morning northeast of Delta, according to authorities.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Boeing A75 crashed five miles northeast of Delta at 7:57 a.m. and that the preliminary information was that the pilot was the lone person on board.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office and Cedaredge Fire Department located the red biplane between the two towns in a rugged area and on the side of a steep embankment.

The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the plane crash. The FAA has not released the tail number of the airplane, and the Delta County Coroner’s Office will make the formal identification of the pilot killed in the crash.

