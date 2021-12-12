1 dead in single-vehicle crash near downtown Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash near downtown early Sunday morning.

It happened in the westbound lanes on the 20th Street Bridge over Interstate 25, according to a DPD tweet sent just before 5 a.m.

The driver was pronounced deceased shortly after, police said. Their identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner at a later time.

The westbound lanes were closed for several hours while police cleared the scene.

Details as to what may have caused the crash were not released.