Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead in rollover crash on NB I-25 near Wyoming border

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 13:01:56-04

DENVER – One person died, and two others were injured, in a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound I-25 near the Wyoming border Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. near the Carr exit, according to Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler. One person in the vehicle died at the scene and the two others were taken to area hospitals, Kessler said.

Northbound I-25 was closed for about two hours, but most lanes reopened by 8:40 a.m. As of just before 11 a.m., the right lane of northbound I-25 was still closed for the crash investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nbaFINALS6-8.png

NBA Playoffs tonight on Denver7! | Watch Game 3: Warriors vs Celtics