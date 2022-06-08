1 dead in rollover crash on NB I-25 near Wyoming border

DENVER – One person died, and two others were injured, in a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound I-25 near the Wyoming border Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. near the Carr exit, according to Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler. One person in the vehicle died at the scene and the two others were taken to area hospitals, Kessler said.

Northbound I-25 was closed for about two hours, but most lanes reopened by 8:40 a.m. As of just before 11 a.m., the right lane of northbound I-25 was still closed for the crash investigation.