1 dead in Jefferson Co. house fire; 3 first responders hospitalized after attempting rescue

DENVER – One person was found dead inside a mobile home that caught fire Friday morning in Jefferson County, which also injured three first responders who were trying to save the person inside.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 17100 block of Mount Vernon Road, just southwest of Westblade Park, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. The home was fully engulfed when crews first arrived.

A sheriff’s deputy and two firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital because of smoke- and fire-related injuries caused as they tried unsuccessfully to rescue the person trapped inside, said Mike Taplin, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

“It’s just putting someone else’s life ahead of your own, is what it comes down to,” Taplin added.

The three first responders were taken to a hospital as a precaution for possible smoke- and fire-related injuries, he said.

The person who died in the fire is believed to be the only person inside the home when the fire started. Investigators have yet to determine a cause and origin of the fire. The investigation will be led by Fairmount Fire Rescue, based in Golden.

Taplin said crews were working for the home to cool down after the fire before the coroner could enter and start working to identify the victim.

