1 dead in crash on Parker Road near The Pinery

One person was killed in a crash between a semi-truck and a pickup truck on South Parker Road at the intersection with South Pinery Parkway between Parker and Franktown Friday afternoon, closing the highway.
Posted at 5:44 PM, Apr 15, 2022
DENVER – One person was killed in a crash between a semi-truck and a pickup truck on South Parker Road at the intersection with South Pinery Parkway between Parker and Franktown Friday afternoon, closing the northbound lanes of the highway.

The crash happened around 3:12 p.m. Friday and left one person dead, according to Colorado State Patrol. A spokesperson said there was another secondary crash in which a different car not involved in the initial crash hit a pole. CSP said the semi-truck was hauling vehicles at the time.

CSP did not provide further information immediately Friday afternoon. Northbound Highway 83 (Parker Road) will be closed “for some time,” CSP said.

CSP is investigating the crash, with help from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Franktown Fire Department.

