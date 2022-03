ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person died in a rollover crash in unincorporated Adams County Tuesday morning.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis confirmed the deadly crash occurred at 6665 Washington St. just before 7 a.m.

Airtracker7 captured video of a 2015 Toyota sedan on its side in a grassy area.

The investigation surrounding the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

No further information on the victim was immediately available.