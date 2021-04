DENVER — One person died following a two-vehicle crash in Denver’s Sloan’s Lake neighborhood Saturday.

Denver police tweeted around 4 a.m. that they were investigating a two-vehicle crash at West 26th Avenue and Vrain Street.

One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police closed the intersection while they investigated the crash.

Preliminary information does not indicate street racing was a factor, according to police.