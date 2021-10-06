1 dead following high-speed crash in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — One person was killed in a high-speed crash in Longmont early Wednesday.

The Longmont Police Department said around 12:30 a.m., a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was headed northbound along the 500 block of Main Street and struck the center median and a light pole at the mid-block crosswalk.

The driver, who was tentatively identified as a 31-year-old from Longmont, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said reckless driving, speed and alcohol or drugs may have contributed to the crash.

The Longmont Police Services Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Anybody who witnessed the crash or businesses with video cameras with the area in view are asked to contact Longmont Police Traffic Investigators Tyler Bartlett at 303-774-4698 or Jerry Buralli at 303-774-4861.

The road closed for the investigation and reopened at 6:30 a.m.