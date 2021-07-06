1 dead following drive-by shooting in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person died in a drive-by shooting in Adams County Monday evening.

The individual was transported to a hospital following the shooting, which occurred in the area of N. Pecos Street and W. 76th Avenue and Elmwood, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect vehicle was a white or silver full-sized truck, the sheriff's office said.

Around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the person injured in the shooting had died.

Northbound and southbound Pecos Street was closed in the area Monday evening as authorities investigated the scene.