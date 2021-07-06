Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead following drive-by shooting in Adams County

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
Adams County drive-by shooting July 5 2021
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 09:53:10-04

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person died in a drive-by shooting in Adams County Monday evening.

The individual was transported to a hospital following the shooting, which occurred in the area of N. Pecos Street and W. 76th Avenue and Elmwood, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect vehicle was a white or silver full-sized truck, the sheriff's office said.

Around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the person injured in the shooting had died.

Northbound and southbound Pecos Street was closed in the area Monday evening as authorities investigated the scene.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school