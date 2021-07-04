Watch
1 dead after motorized paragliders crash into Colorado lake

Posted at 11:05 AM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 13:05:42-04

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in south-central Colorado say one man died and another survived after crashing their motorized paragliders into Lake Pueblo at Lake Pueblo State Park.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tells news outlets that witnesses say the two men were skimming the lake's surface with their feet Saturday morning when they crashed.

Parks officials say one man survived but the other apparently drowned after becoming tangled in the parachute, fan and ropes.

Officials say they recovered the body of the man who died and that the Pueblo County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death. Names haven't been released.

