1 dead after Jeep strikes multiple pedestrians in Windsor

WINDSOR, Colo. — Police in Windsor are investigating after a driver in a Jeep SUV struck multiple pedestrians, killing one Saturday evening.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of Eastman Park Drive.

A driver of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on Eastman Park Drive when, for an unknown reason, the Jeep struck multiple pedestrians, according to the Windsor Police Department.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced deceased on the scene. Their identity is being withheld at this time.

None of the other pedestrians, of which the number is not known, required medical assistance at a hospital, police said.

It’s unclear what happened to the driver of the Jeep. Police have not said if the driver was cited or what may have caused the incident.

Police are asking anyone that has information about the traffic accident, and has not talked to investigators, to contact Sergeant Aaron McConnaughey at 970-674-6400.