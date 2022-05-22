1 dead after car collides with RTD bus in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and an RTD bus Sunday morning.

The collision occurred around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road.

Police said the driver of a sedan collided with an RTD bus at the intersection. The driver of the sedan was killed in the crash.

No other details were released, including if anyone on the bus was injured or what may have caused the crash.

This is the second fatal collision with an RTD bus this weekend.

A kidnapping suspect was killed after crashing his vehicle into a bus during a pursuit with police early Saturday morning.

Saturday’s incident occurred on North Broadway Street and West 13th Avenue. No other injuries were reported.