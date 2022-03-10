Watch
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Aurora hotel

Posted at 8:10 PM, Mar 09, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — One person is dead and three people are injured after a shooting at an Aurora hotel Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at the Quality Inn located on North Ouray Street.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people were transported to the hospital while one person transported themselves to the hospital. All three are in serious condition, according to Aurora police.

Authorities have not released information on a suspect at this time.

This story is breaking and will be updated throughout the evening.

