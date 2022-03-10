1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Aurora hotel

AURORA, Colo. — One person is dead and three people are injured after a shooting at an Aurora hotel Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at the Quality Inn located on North Ouray Street.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people were transported to the hospital while one person transported themselves to the hospital. All three are in serious condition, according to Aurora police.

UPDATE: A total of 4 people shot. 2 were transported to a local hosptial & 1 self-transported to hospital all in serious condition. 1 was pronounced deceased on scene. No suspect info. Follow here for updates. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 10, 2022

Authorities have not released information on a suspect at this time.

This story is breaking and will be updated throughout the evening.