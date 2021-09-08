1 dead, 3 injured in crash near Brighton Blvd. and 46th Ave. in Denver

DENVER – One person died and three others suffered serious injuries in a crash Wednesday afternoon near Brighton Boulevard and E. 46th Avenue.

Denver police said the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Later Wednesday afternoon, the police department said that one of the drivers who is believed to be at fault for the crash was being held for investigation of vehicular homicide charges.

It was not immediately clear which vehicles the injured passengers were riding in Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near the westbound I-70 offramp. Police said the investigation into the crash was ongoing late Wednesday afternoon.

