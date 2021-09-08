Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead, 3 injured in crash near Brighton Blvd. and 46th Ave. in Denver

Person held for investigation of vehicular homicide, police say
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7
One person died and three others suffered serious injuries in a crash Wednesday afternoon near Brighton Boulevard and E. 46th Avenue.
e 46th ave and brighton blvd
Posted at 5:05 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 19:05:20-04

DENVER – One person died and three others suffered serious injuries in a crash Wednesday afternoon near Brighton Boulevard and E. 46th Avenue.

Denver police said the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Later Wednesday afternoon, the police department said that one of the drivers who is believed to be at fault for the crash was being held for investigation of vehicular homicide charges.

It was not immediately clear which vehicles the injured passengers were riding in Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near the westbound I-70 offramp. Police said the investigation into the crash was ongoing late Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
electronics-recycling2.png

Local News

Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive