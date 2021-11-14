1 dead, 2 seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and seriously injured two others early Sunday morning.

Police said an eastbound Ford Ranger collided with a westbound Mercedes sedan in the 5700 block of Sand Creek Drive around 3 a.m.

Two men in the Ranger were to a local hospital with serious injuries, and one later died. The single male driver of the Mercedes was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Police are looking to see if impairment was the possible cause of the crash.

The area was closed to traffic while police investigated. The roadway was fully back open later in the morning.