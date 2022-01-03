1 pedestrian dead, 2 seriously injured after car slams into disabled vehicle on I-270

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One pedestrian is dead, and two others were seriously injured after a car on Interstate 270 crashed into a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of the highway Sunday.

It happened Sunday morning in the 3100 block of I-270 in Commerce City.

Commerce City police said three people were outside their disabled vehicle parked on the shoulder of the interstate waiting for assistance when the crash occurred.

The car that crashed into the vehicle and pedestrians was traveling eastbound on the interstate when the driver lost control, crashed into the parked car and then into the pedestrians, according to police.

The three pedestrians were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, one was later pronounced deceased. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Police said it’s unknown if alcohol or weather-related road conditions may be a contributing factor at this time. It’s unclear if an arrest was made.