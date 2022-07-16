Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead, 2 seriously hurt after 3-vehicle crash near Pena in Aurora

fatal crash near pena.png
KMGH
fatal crash near pena.png
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jul 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 17:19:29-04

DENVER — One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Aurora near Pena Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the boundary line between Denver and Aurora on eastbound 40th Avenue and Airport Boulevard.

Two people were seriously hurt, and a third person involved in the crash was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Denver police.

Both the Aurora Police Department and the Denver Police Department are investigating the crash.

Closures are in place in the area as both departments investigate.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PAB22 Web Ad.png

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Give students the tools they need to succeed