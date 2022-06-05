1 dead, 2 others injured in rollover crash on Peña in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one person dead and injured two others early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on the outbound lanes of Peña Boulevard near the 56th Street exit.

Police said one person was pronounced deceased at the scene of the single-vehicle crash.

Two others were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Outbound Peña was closed at Tower Road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

