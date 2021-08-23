Watch
1 dead, 2 injured in Evans house fire

Posted at 1:00 PM, Aug 23, 2021
EVANS, Colo. — One person was killed and two others injured following a fire at a house in Evans Sunday.

Around 12:28 p.m., crews from the Evans Fire district were dispatched to reports of a house fire on Carson Avenue in Evans.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a large fire involving the house and several vehicles outside.

Firefighters located and rescued two residents of the home and transported them to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. A third resident died of their injuries.

Northern Colorado Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

