1 dead, 1 wounded in police shooting in Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) — State authorities are investigating a police shooting which left a 28-year-old man dead and a 20-year-old man in his car wounded in southern Colorado.

The shooting happened Saturday night in Canon City.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says two Canon City police officers fired shots while attempting to make contact with the driver of a car near a motel.

Authorities haven't said what led up to the shooting.

CBI says shots were fired “at some point during the incident” and that the circumstances of the contact and the shooting are under investigation.

The 20-year-old man is expected to survive.