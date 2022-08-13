1 dead, 1 shot, 2 fires in 6 separate vehicle incidents in Denver area overnight

DENVER — Police in the Denver metro area responded to at least six separate vehicle incidents and crashes Friday night and into Saturday morning that left one person dead, multiple people injured, and one person shot.

Two tractor-trailer fires on eastbound Interstate 70 also impacted traffic. No injuries were reported after the two truck fires between the US 6 and the C-470 interchanges but lane closures are in place.

In Denver, one person was killed and another seriously injured in two separate crashes involving three vehicles.

The fatal crash in Denver was reported around 8 a.m. Saturday at West 11th Avenue and North Speer Boulevard. A woman was pronounced deceased, and another person was seriously injured in the two-vehicle crash.

Another crash about two hours earlier in Denver left one person seriously injured. The single-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of East 56th Avenue and North Peoria Street around 6 a.m. Saturday.

In Aurora, police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg while driving near Hoffman and Racine streets around 11:30 p.m. Friday. His wound is non-life-threatening, police said.

Police are looking for a blue or grey SUV that fled the scene. It’s unclear if this is a road rage incident.

About two hours later, Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle crash into a garage in the 13200 block of East Parkview Drive.

Aurora Fire Rescue Garage damaged in crash.

Three people were injured in the crash, with two of the three transported to the hospital. Their conditions were not released.

The extent of damage to the garage is not known. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

