1 dead, 1 seriously injured in southeast Aurora crash

AURORA, Colo. — A woman died and a man was seriously injured in a wrong-way, head-on car crash in Aurora Monday night.

Aurora police responded to the two-car crash in the intersection of South Aurora Parkway and South Southlands Parkway in southeast Aurora at 7:02 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Investigators believe a Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by a 52-year-old woman, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Aurora Parkway when it collided with a Nissan Rogue, driven by a 42-year-old man, the department said.

The woman died at the hospital. The man is in critical condition, according to police.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the woman after she’s been positively identified and next of kin have been notified.

No further details surrounding the circumstances of the crash were released.

The Aurora Police Traffic Section is continuing to investigate.

