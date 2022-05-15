1 dead, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash on Colfax in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — One person is dead and another injured following a two-vehicle crash on Colfax in Aurora Saturday night.

The crash involved two pickup trucks and occurred around 9:17 p.m. on East Colfax Avenue and North Laredo Street.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a truck was making a left turn from eastbound Colfax onto northbound Laredo Street when it was struck by the second truck traveling westbound on Colfax.

Two people were in the turning truck, a male driver and a female passenger. The woman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The man was taken to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries, police said.

The driver of the truck that struck the turning vehicle was not injured and stayed on scene, according to police.

Police said it’s unknown at this time if there were any contributing factors and no arrests have been made. They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact APD.