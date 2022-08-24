Watch Now
1 dead, 1 injured in Thornton crash

Posted at 11:45 AM, Aug 24, 2022
THORNTON, Colo. — A man was killed and another was injured in a car crash in Thornton overnight.

The crash occurred sometime before 12:41 a.m. Wednesday involving a single vehicle in the 10500 block of Riverdale Road, according to the Thornton Police Department.

Two men were inside the gray car, which was heading southbound down Riverdale Road when the crash occurred, police said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Thornton police. Details on the victims were not released.

A photo of the car shows it went off the road and ended up near a tree. There was heavy damage to the passenger side, with multiple airbags that had deployed. No further information on the cause of the crash was immediately available.

Riverdale Road was closed near 104th Avenue for several hours for the investigation. It reopened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

