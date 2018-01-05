1 dead, 1 injured in shooting, crash at Westminster apartment complex

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Westminster apartment complex early Friday.

Westminster police said they responded to a 911 call about a crash at an apartment complex in the 9200 block of Federal Boulevard just after midnight and found an SUV that had crashed into an apartment.

The driver of the SUV had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound that police said was not life-threatening.

Police said they’re looking for a suspect in a dark-colored SUV. Officers did not have any further suspect information but said they don’t believe there is any danger to the public.

People inside the apartment that was hit by the SUV were not hurt, police said.