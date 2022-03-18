Watch
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Denver apartment complex

A woman was killed, and a teenage boy was injured, in a shooting early Friday at an apartment complex near East 19<sup>th</sup> Avenue and Tamarac Street south of Central Park.
DENVER – A woman was killed, and a teenage boy was injured, in a shooting early Friday at an apartment complex near East 19th Avenue and Tamarac Street south of Central Park.

The first call about the double shooting came in at 1:30 a.m., according to Denver Police Department spokesperson Cassandra Ulrich. A woman was found dead at the scene, but police did not release her age.

The second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital and was stable as of 7 a.m., Ulrich said.

DPD said officers were working to develop information on the suspect in the shooting early Friday morning.

