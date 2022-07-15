1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash in Aurora

DENVER – A man died, and another was injured, in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Friday morning in northwest Aurora, according to police.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near East 16th Ave. and North Dallas Street, according to Aurora police. A man driving a white Mitsubishi SUV was eastbound on 16th Ave. “at a high rate of speed,” police said.

He lost control and the car rolled and struck an unoccupied sedan, according to police, who are working to reconstruct the crash.

“At this time, it appears speed and alcohol may be contributing factors to the crash,” APD said in a news release.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and the adult male passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office had not released the man’s identity as of early Friday afternoon.

Aurora police asked any witnesses of the crash to call its traffic section. The department said this is the 22nd traffic fatality so far this year.