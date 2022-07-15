Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash in Aurora

generic crime tape police tape
Larry W. Smith/Getty Images
PARK CITY, KS - FEBRUARY 26: Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)
generic crime tape police tape
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 15:45:31-04

DENVER – A man died, and another was injured, in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Friday morning in northwest Aurora, according to police.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near East 16th Ave. and North Dallas Street, according to Aurora police. A man driving a white Mitsubishi SUV was eastbound on 16th Ave. “at a high rate of speed,” police said.

He lost control and the car rolled and struck an unoccupied sedan, according to police, who are working to reconstruct the crash.

“At this time, it appears speed and alcohol may be contributing factors to the crash,” APD said in a news release.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and the adult male passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office had not released the man’s identity as of early Friday afternoon.

Aurora police asked any witnesses of the crash to call its traffic section. The department said this is the 22nd traffic fatality so far this year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PAB22 Web Ad.png

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Give students the tools they need to succeed