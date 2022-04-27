1 dead, 1 injured in I-76 crash in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-76 in Adams County Wednesday morning.

The crash was first reported just after 3 a.m. on westbound I-76 near Highway 85, Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol said.

Two vehicles, a 2020 Jeep and a 1992 Chevrolet Cavalier, were involved in the crash. The Jeep reportedly went off of the overpass.

One of the people involved died on scene. A second person was transported to the hospital with what is believed to be serious injuries, according to Lewis.

Investigators are continuing to work to identify all of the people involved.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The interstate was closed for several hours but reopened just before 7 a.m.