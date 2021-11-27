1 dead, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman was killed, and a man injured in a two-vehicle crash in Aurora late Friday night. Police believe alcohol was a contributing factor.

It happened around midnight at the intersection of North Airport Boulevard and East 6th Avenue.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a man driving a Nissan sedan with a woman in the front passenger seat was traveling northbound on Airport Road when he ran a red light at the intersection.

A driver in a Ford SUV was going eastbound on 6th Avenue and was struck by the Nissan sedan after the driver of the Nissan failed to stop for the light, according to police.

The department said the female passenger in the Nissan sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital with a broken leg. The driver of the Ford SUV was not injured.

Police said they suspect the driver of the Nissan sedan was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once she has been positively identified and her next of kin has been notified.

This crash marks the 38th fatal crash in Aurora so far this year, according to the department.