1 dead, 1 hurt after apartment fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person died and another was injured after an apartment fire Sunday in Colorado Springs.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, firefighters with the Colorado Springs Police Department were called to a report of a fire. When they arrived at the scene, they saw smoke and flames coming from an apartment on the top floor. Many of the residents had already self-evacuated.

When crews got inside of the building, they found fire on the third floor and a person in the hallway. That person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. Some of the other residents were evaluated on scene for injuries.

One person was found dead on the scene.

"We do have a station that is relatively close to here. It took about five minutes (to get there and) about 20 minutes to completely control the fire," said Mike Smaldino, public information officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

He said one person was detained for questioning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department will work with police to investigate the fire.