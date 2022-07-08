1 dead, 1 arrested following shooting inside Denver condo

DENVER — Denver police arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a person inside a condo on Thursday.

On Thursday shortly after 1 p.m., officers with the Denver Police Department received a report from security at a condominium complex along the 9700 block of E. Iliff Avenue. The security personnel reported hearing shots inside a residence earlier that morning.

The condo's security officers added that they had learned a person was dead inside the residence, according to police.

A tactical team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene. As the officers approached, a suspect climbed out of a back window. He was detained without incident, police said.

The suspect has been identified as Kennedy Lakics, 28.

When police entered the condo, they found a dead man inside. He had an apparent gunshot wound, police said, and has not yet been named.

Lakics was identified as the suspect in the shooting and was arrested. Police believe the two men knew each other.

Lakics is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

This case remains under investigation. Anybody with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.