1 climber dies, 1 seriously injured after fall at Eldorado Canyon State Park

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One climber died and one was seriously injured after falling between 150 and 200 feet at Eldorado Canyon State Park on Thursday.

At 5:41 p.m. on Thursday, the Boulder County Communications Center received a 911 call about two climbers who had fallen at the Wind Tower, a popular climbing destination, in Eldorado Canyon State Park.

According to the caller, the two male climbers were at the top of the second pitch of the Wind Ridge route and were starting the third when they fell, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

Witnesses told authorities the climbers fell 150 to 200 feet and landed against a tree, according to the sheriff's office.

The men had standard climbing equipment, witnesses said.

Some climbers on other routes saw the fall and were able to update the rescuers. They also had a rope ready and were able to get the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group rescuers to the men faster, according to the sheriff's office.

When they reached the two men, a doctor with the rescue group declared one of the men, who was in his 30s, deceased around 6:11 p.m.

The other man, who is in his 20s, was seriously injured and needed immediate evacuation. He was evacuated out of the technical terrain and was transported to a hospital via helicopter, according to the sheriff's office.

The rescue group then evacuated the deceased man's body.

As of Thursday evening, the sheriff’s office said it did not suspect foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.

The men have not been identified.