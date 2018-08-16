New body cam video details explicit exchange between Denver mayor's son and Aurora traffic officer

DENVER – The full body camera video from the March traffic stop in which the son of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock used a slur against an Aurora police officer was released to Contact7 Investigates and provides more context to the altercation.

Contact7 Investigates first broke the story of the traffic stop involving 22-year-old Jordan Hancock in May after an anonymous source sent in a brief clip of his traffic stop, in which he was seen calling the officer who had pulled him over a “f---ing f—got.”

That clip was only about 20 seconds long. But the full video, obtained by Contact 7 Investigates on Wednesday, is just under 15 minutes long and provides a full look at the traffic stop from beginning to end.

The full video is embedded below. It has not been edited except for a warning at the beginning and contains explicit language.

The video shows that the officer caught Hancock on his radar gun around 7:47 a.m. on March 23. It takes about 50 seconds for Hancock to pull over entirely.

After some back-and-forth about why Hancock doesn’t have his ID on him (he says his wallet was stolen), the officer asks whose vehicle he’s driving. Hancock responds by saying it’s his mom’s SUV.

The officer asks Hancock his name, to which he responds, “Jordan.” So the officer asks him why the title “is in the name of Michael B. Hancock.”

“That’s my m-----f---ing dad,” Hancock responds.

“That’s your m-----f---ing dad?” the officer retorts.

“Yeah, it’s my m-----f---ing dad,” Hancock reiterates.

After more back-and-forth about insurance and other paperwork, the officer spends about 10 minutes processing the ticket for Hancock going 65 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone. The stop appears to be over when the officer tells Hancock to, “Enjoy your day, bud.”

But the officer realizes he needs to take a photo of Hancock because he was driving without a license, which is when the previously-released portion of the video comes into play.

The officer walks back up to Hancock’s vehicle and tries to tell him he needs his picture.

“You ain’t taking my picture,” Hancock responds as the officer walks around to the front of the vehicle to snap one on his phone.

“B----, my dad’s the mayor, you f---ing f—got,” Hancock says.

“The mayor of what? Of Denver? Well you’re in Aurora, bud. He ain’t the mayor of Aurora,” the officer responds.

“Whatever, you f---ing b---h,” Hancock responds.

“I’m sure your dad’s going to be proud!” the officer says as he walks away, and as Hancock is heard yelling, “Get a real job!”

Hancock eventually pleaded guilty in a May court appearance and agreed to pay a $250 fine. He told the judge in the case that he had been running late, which he also claims during the video.

An Aurora Police Department investigation into how the body camera was leaked to Denver7 has concluded but has not been made public.

Amber Miller, the communications director for Mayor Hancock's office, sent Denver7 a statement regarding the incident involving Jordan Hancock: “This personal mistake from a few months ago was a valuable lesson for Jordan, understanding that his actions carry their own weight and responsibility. He has apologized, and hopes the community trusts that he’s learned from this.”