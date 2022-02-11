Max Taps opens second bar location to pour money into local businesses

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Colorado craft beer has taken on a life of its own. So much so, a Centennial bar is pouring money back into the local economy by staying hyper-focused on supporting small businesses.

You're in good company this week with Max Taps.

As soon as you walk in the door at Max Taps, you're surrounded by Colorado.

"I mean, it's a mecca of some of the best beer in the world," said owner and founder David Gardner.

His newly opened location at 11405 E. Briarwood Ave. #100 in Centennial has 67 taps made specifically to support Colorado's craft beer and wine industries.

"So, this is a Launch Day IPA," he said, pouring a glass. "This was a collaboration beer we did with Launch Pad Brewing out in Aurora."

It's a beer made specifically for Max Taps. Meanwhile, the bartop is made from two bowling alleys reclaimed from a place in Commerce City, and much of the decor is also sourced locally.

"We're talking about Colorado-sourced stuff," Gardner said. "We've got six ski lifts outside for sitting on, which are great because you can see Pikes Peak to Longs Peak. I mean, the mountains are incredible."

The Max Taps name comes from Maxine, Gardner's beloved dog who lives on forever in their logos. And, he now channels those memories into charitable giving.

"One of the things we really like to do is support the community that supports us," Gardner said. "So, we do a lot of different benefits, fundraisers, things like that."

He's partnered with several local breweries already, to raise a collective quarter-million dollars for local nonprofits. And, he's just getting started.

"We take requests," Gardner said about their beer offerings. "People tell us what they like, and we bring it in. As long as it's Colorado and small business-related."

He survived the pandemic with one location in Highlands Ranch. And now he's opening a second where every dollar you spend stays in the state.

"One [location] led to two, and I would love to see two lead to three," Gardner said. "So, I couldn't tell you exactly where it's going to go, but it's been a lot of fun, and a lot of work to grow it. But, we've been really excited to do it."

They plan to have live music on the patio of their Centennial bar in the spring. They also have a rotation of food trucks each week.

