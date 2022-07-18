Magill's in Lakewood digs into community with scoops of ice cream

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — It's summertime, and what better way to cool down during National Ice Cream Month than a scoop or two?

There's something particularly nostalgic about getting a cone from the neighborhood shop. You're In Good Company with Magill's World of Ice Cream.

Tom Kinney grew up in Lakewood and has been working at Magill's since he was 15 years old.

"I only come to work when I want to, and I still come to work every day," Kinney said.

It was his first job, and at age 20, the shop's owner asked him to run the business.

"He was kind of looking for someone to take over the company," Kinney said. "I had kind of been running the wholesale department and production and working in the front of the store. So, I just had an opportunity to take it over, and it kind of fell in my lap."

Twenty-six years later, he still makes the ice cream. They churn out 80 flavors a week and feature 48 on any given day.

"We make cakes, we make ice cream sandwiches," Kinney said. "We do all of our to-go ice cream. We make tons of different flavors. There's a multitude of things. That's why we still kept Magill's World of Ice Cream in the title."

It is like stepping into a whole new world — a whimsical place where friends and families come together. Kinney said sometimes the line is out the door.

"A lot of people treat it like a mini vacation," Kinney said. "They walk in the door, and it's just like, happy. Our staff is always smiling."

It's a warm welcome matched only by the frozen goodness. They get all of their dairy fresh from Denver-based Royal Crest, and they use only the best ingredients.

"It kind of tastes farm-fresh in a way because you're not tasting the gums or the preservatives that are in there," Kinney said. "It's more like you're on the dairy farm."

It's topping off summer with two scoops of old-fashioned fun in a place community is the real treat.

"It's always been a community ice cream store," Kinney said. "We just want it to remain like that forever."