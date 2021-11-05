Lakewood shop unlocks trove of unique artifacts and crystals

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Colorado is a hidden gem not just for its beautiful landscape, but for actual minerals and crystals tucked into the sides of mountains.

A little shop in Lakewood wants to help you pick the perfect one.

You're in good company this week with Rustic Relics.

"We have aquamarine here all the way from Vietnam, Pakistan, Namibia, Colorado," said Rustic Relics co-owner Joshua Johnson.

Johnson and his wife Andy said they believe every precious stone has its own story.

"We started about eight years ago with a small group of geologists and paleontologists," Andy said. "And, it's grown to be this place where people come to find everything from crystals to education material."

The couple took over a little wooden storefront off Kipling Street in August 2020. Inside are many amazing finds.

"We pride ourselves in having almost every possible crystal or mineral," said Andy. "Some of our most popular items are definitely, like an amethyst."

The collection comes from around the world. But it began with antiques and fossils from a documentary about the first dinosaur bones found in Colorado.

Linda Cronoble and her husband helped in the production, and became the original co-founders of Rustic Relics.

"When people find out I'm a rock shop owner, they want to know more," Cronoble said. "They want to know why they don't have one in their neighborhood."

The concept has taken off, with so many people looking for unique items to beautify their homes.

Some believe in the powers of the minerals — for luck, love, or even good health.

"We help people find a gift for someone," Andy said. "Or, we help someone find a stone that they're going to carry through their chemotherapy treatment. Or, we help someone who has a new baby and maybe hasn't slept in a month."

"If I were to hand this stone to you and have you hold it, some people can literally feel an energy from that stone," Cronoble said.

"Color and saturation, and geminess, and luster," said Joshua. "And, there's so many different factors that go into each mineral."

Aquamarine and phenakite, with a vibration so high it melts ice, are two crystals found in Colorado.

"It's found at 13,700 feet on top of Mount Antero," said Josh. "Very short mining window. We're talking just a couple months to get up there."

But with so many to choose from, they want to help you find one that speaks to you.

March through October, on the last weekend of the month, Rustic Relics hosts a makers' market for prospectors to show off their findings, along with other arts, crafts, and jewelry.

To learn more about other businesses we've featured as part of our "In Good Company" series, download the free Denver7 Plus app to your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Android device.