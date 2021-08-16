Golden woman turns soap-making hobby into full business of skin care products

GOLDEN, Colo. — What started as homemade soap for a woman in Golden has now shaped a full line of all-natural skin care products.

You're in good company this week with Spinster Sisters.

Handmade goods were a given for Kelly Perkins growing up.

"We had a rule that you couldn't give a Christmas gift unless you made it," Perkins said.

So, she started making soap as a side gig for family and friends.

"Started getting requests for new scents and new flavors," she said.

But, the more she learned about harmful chemicals in skin care, the more she wanted to put her knack for crafting to good use.

"I just kind of made the decision at that point that I didn't want to put those chemicals on my skin anymore," Perkins said. "So, I rode my bike down to Boulder book store and bought books on how to make soap."

Her soap was such a hit at farmers markets, it gave rise to the Spinster Sisters company.

"Shampoo and conditioner bars are a huge part of our business now," Perkins said. "We make moisturizers, sugar scrubs, face care, bath bombs, and shower steamers."

All of their products are made with all-natural, plant-based ingredients.

"A lot of the ingredients we use, most people have in their kitchen," Perkins said.

Things like avocado and apricot oils, fair trade coffee, and shea and cocoa butters.

"Our face serum is made with wild-crafted marula and baobab seed oils which are really rich in vitamin C, which is definitely trending in skin care right now," Perkins said.

Everything is mixed, molded, boxed and bottled from their warehouse in Golden.

Customers are drawn to their countless creations, but they're left with a clear conscience, because if the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that what we put on our bodies is just as important as what we put in them.

"Probably the biggest shock to me is how the hair care is taking off," Perkins said. "Because like I said, we've had it for years and nobody's used it. And this year, we literally can't make it fast enough. We're at like 1,500% growth in one year."

They have a cedar saffron scent that sells out each year with its limited release. It's available online, and their products are also at Whole Foods and King Soopers.

